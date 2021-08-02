Bicycle Talk Episode 257: August 2nd, 2021: Ron’s Rant. License to kill? Here we go again. Didn’t we just cover this last week? A listener contacts Ron with the story of her brother in North Carolina. On a positive side: A bump in the road update. Ron keeps listeners up to date on his condition. The Bicycle business is booming, Senators introduce E-Bike bill. AnAnd Ron apologists for thoughtless comments last week. The Maintenance Minute:How light is too light? Olympics track mishap with the Australian pursuit team. Content: Ron talks about the Olympics and Women’s Mountain Bike Race. Car culture and advertising in the sports industry. What has happened to pickup trucks. Size matter’s? More on this next week. Local events in the next few months, and finishing points.