Bicycle Talk Episode 256: July 26th, 2021: Ron’s Rant. License to kill? Here we go again. NFL coach Greg Knapp dies from injuries sustained in San Ramon bike crash. Media, get it right, not a crash not an accident. On a positive side: A bump in the road update. Ron keeps listeners up to date on his condition. Ron led his first ride! Flash Bombing the Maine moose.The Maintenance Minute: How Often Should I Lube My Bike Chain? Content:Ron talks about the Olympics and cycling. Men’s Mountain Bike Race. Men’s and Women’s Road race. Richie Porte and Cavendish talk retirement. Hartford CT is the parking capitol of the US. Really? Local events in the next few months, and finishing points.