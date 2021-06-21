Bicycle Talk Episode 251: June 21st, 2021: Ron’s Rant. Accident vs Homicide. Horrible event in Arizona. Witness tells of horror as truck rams into Arizona bike race On a positive side: A bump in the road update. Ron keeps listeners up to date on his condition. Ron talks about riding his bike for the first time since his surgery. The Mountain Laurels are in bloom! TCC club ride to the Laurels last Saturday. The Maintenance Minute:How are you going to fix your bike if the Shimano factory is closed? Content: National Road Race Results: From a few weeks ago. Julian Alaphilippe withdraws from Tour de Suisse for the birth of his first child. It’s a boy! Tour de France Stage by Stage preview: The route contains eight flat stages, five hilly stages, six mountain stages – three of those with finishes at altitude – and two individual time trials, the second of which falls on the penultimate day. America has 8 parking spaces per vehicle? Really? Advocates Demand Better Car Safety Standards From Senate. The supply chain nightmare!. Local events in the next few months, and finishing points.