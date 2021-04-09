This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on April 9, 2020.

For the news, we covered the gathering of students to fight anti-semitism, the introduction of a literary translation minor, the awarding of the Blaise Pascal Chaire d’Excellence and the quarantining of five UConn dorms.

There was no featured news package this week.

Jonathan Kopeliovich interviewed former Undergraduate Student Government Chief Diversity Officer-Elect B Diaz about her experience running for the position and the online harassment she says she faced, which led to her resignation.

This episode was produced by Kate Ariano and hosted by Jonathan Kopeliovich.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.