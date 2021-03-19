This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on March 19, 2020.

For the news, we covered the plans for an in-person graduation ceremony in May, SUBOG’s Rocket League tournament and the future of esports at UConn and the night-of HuskyTHON celebrations to take place this weekend.

Our featured news package this week was produced by WHUS News Correspondent Celina Daigle and covered the newest renovation to the Homer Babbidge Library at the UConn Storrs campus.

Andrew Byrne, the live productions director of WHUS Radio, talked about the best aspects of his job and what it’s been like trying to do studio sessions during COVID-19. He also shared what band he would ask to perform at WHUS if he could pick any band in the world.

This episode was produced and hosted by Kate Ariano.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.