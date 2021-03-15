Bicycle Talk Episode 240: March 15th 2021: Ron’s Rant. 14 degrees on March 15th! Crashing sucks. The need for slower streets. On a positive side:bike panel discussion notes from last week. Spring is coming! Fran rides 100 miles on swift!?!? Remember this name, Mathew Van der Pol. Airline trail north. The Maintenance Minute: Building a single speed from that old horizontal dropout bicycle. Content: Fighting to keep Minnesota Street Slow. Why slow streets are a thing of the future. Classic end to the Paris / Nice Classic. Sad day for Primoz Roglic. Ron continues talk about the e-bike seminar he attended. Car and driver says that the automobile’s electric future depends on Bicycles. Industry news. The numbers are in and they are big! Report from the Australian bicycle industry. Where is the bicycle industry going? Will we ever catch up on the current demand? Events calendar, the classics are back! Local events in the next few months, and final thoughts.