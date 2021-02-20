This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on February 12, 2020.

For the news, we covered the additional vaccine delivery to UConn Health, the UConn School of Nursing’s exciting new program rank, a UConn research team’s quest to learn more about preventing COVID-19 virus mutations and the school’s new inclement weather cancellation policy.

Our featured news package this week was produced by WHUS News Correspondent Grace McFadden about UConn Journalism’s Amanda Crawford’s recent presentation on misinformation and the media.

WHUS Radio Operations Manager Rita Plante came on this week to talk about her position at the station and what life after graduation might look like for her. She shared her favorite WHUS memories, her seven different majors and how working at WHUS helped her decide what she wants to do with the rest of her life.

This episode was produced and hosted by Kate Ariano. This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music. East River Caviar is the creator of our background music.