Save the Earth Podcast Episode 0: Campaign Introduction Ben January 29, 2021 Uncategorized https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/24b9eb400710dac81e8d-597f4ed4ea6895a41e2bd2978eb66730.ssl.cf5.rackcdn.com/save-the-earth-podcast/Save_the_Earth_Podcast_Episode_0.mp3 The UConnPIRG Save the Earth Campaign worked together to put this great podcast together. In this introduction, we all talk about how we became activists, and why we focus on the environment as a crossroads of many social issues.
