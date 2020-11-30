With her co-authors, Tessie Castillo published the book Crimson Letters: Voices From Death Row. A story compiled of writings from prisoners on death row. One of her co-authors is Lyle May who has been facing death row for 21 years now; since the age of 19. In this episode, Lyle called in from death row to talk about what can only be shared with a history inside death row, facing the court systems, and prison research he has taken up to studying during his time incarcerated.

To talk with any of the inmates yourself or to find the book Crimson Letters: Voices From Death Row go to https://tessiecastillo.com/

Lyles blog he mentions can be found at https://www.beyondsteeldoors.com/blog 

About The Author

Avatar

Catch the show on FM 91.7 Wednesdays at 5. From a college perspective with an un-college like background listen to interviews involving those with unique backgrounds/knowledge that can only be found at a University, or a Hartford warehouse. Much like Death of a Salesman you don't need to be a celebrity to share an informed interesting take... you just need to be informed. (Studio is closed so expect infrequent clean radio episodes and explicit podcast only episodes)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.