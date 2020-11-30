With her co-authors, Tessie Castillo published the book Crimson Letters: Voices From Death Row. A story compiled of writings from prisoners on death row. One of her co-authors is Lyle May who has been facing death row for 21 years now; since the age of 19. In this episode, Lyle called in from death row to talk about what can only be shared with a history inside death row, facing the court systems, and prison research he has taken up to studying during his time incarcerated.

To talk with any of the inmates yourself or to find the book Crimson Letters: Voices From Death Row go to https://tessiecastillo.com/

Lyles blog he mentions can be found at https://www.beyondsteeldoors.com/blog