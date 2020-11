Both active members in various UConn organizations, Brittany Diaz is the president of UConn Collaborative Organizing and Mason Holland is the president of NAACP UConn. In the first installment of the Save The Earth Climate Podcast, UConnPIRG members Ben Albee and Monet Parades moderate a discussion on the role of intersectionality in environmentalism and how students can work together to make UConn a more sustainable and equitable university.