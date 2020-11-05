Thank you to Mariana Pelaez for the graphic.

In The Middle Of Somewhere Episode 1: In the Middle of Protest Music with Dr. Rosenthal



In this episode, I sit down with Doctor Rob Rosenthal from Wesleyan University as we dive into the topic of political music. We take a look at artists throughout history who have used their platform as a means of expressing what’s currently going on. While also taking a look at how this applies to some of our modern-day social movements.

Doctor Rob Rosenthal who has spent over 30 years of his career teaching at Wesleyan University. Rosenthal attended the University of California Santa Barbara where he received his Ph.D. in Sociology and he is now the current director of the Wesleyan’s Allbritton Center for the Study of Public Life. His work has centered around the role that music can play within social movements. Rosenthal is also the co-author of Playing for Change: Music and Musicians in the Service of Social Movements and editor of Pete Seeger In His Own Words.

Available to stream on iTunes and Spotify