Bicycle Talk Episode 219: October 19th 2020: Ron’s Rant.The Giro, Snow and Covid. Once again the race was overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic after news broke that 17 police officers on the Giro E-Bike event had tested positive for the virus but despite further rumblings of discontent within the peloton the riders rolled out from the start with a tough day ahead of them. On a positive side: Tour of Flanders Classic. Cyclocross Stars take the key rolls?! The crash, Photo finish! The Giro! It continues. The men, the mountains, and the madness. 15 seconds? Really? Wow Airline Trail Update. The Maintenance Minute: Dressing for fall. Lots of great riding ahead. When to cover my legs. Content: Tour de Flanders, The Giro, The drama and excitement. Forest Service seeking public input into e-bike access. Calendar. Finishing thoughts.