This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on September 25, 2020.

For the news, we covered the shutdown of Eddy Hall for quarantining, UConn’s new health disparities research team, Luis “Soop Doop” Diaz’s leave from the Student Union, National Hazing Prevention Week with The Center for Fraternity & Sorority Development, National Voter Registration Day and Monday’s Stanley Cup Finals game with the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Dallas Stars.

Our featured news package this week was produced by WHUS News Correspondent Celina Daigle and covers the SUBOG event, Now They See Us, with speakers from The Central Park Five.

UConn students Omar Gebril and Colt Nichols talk about restoring the Spirit Rock to its original “Black Lives Matter” message after it was defaced earlier this week.

This episode was produced by Kate Ariano and hosted by Caroline Lecour.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.