Bicycle Talk Episode 198: Ron’s Rant. Ron has the Covid Blues. Anyone else out there? Positive Side: May is still Bike Month. Depressed? Ride your bike. Maintenance minute: Let’s talk water bottles. How do your bottles look these days. Lots of discussion on cleaning your bottles, taking inventory (how many do you really need) , and hydration and dehydration. Content: Starting it light, Six things no-one tells you when you start cycling. And Things that no one tells you when you start cycling. Mavic, the Tour de France, Chris Froome making changes? The UCI calendar for late summer and fall.

Finishing Points: Should 2020 cycling season for organized cycling be canceled? Till next week. Thanks for listening.