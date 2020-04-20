Photo courtesy of Peter Polomsky

Windham area resident Jean De Smet made her mark through her work as a community activist. She is the originator of Third Thursdays which has taken place up and down Main Street in Willimantic every summer since 2002. During our conversation, we discuss how she came to Connecticut and became active in her community. She shares stories of her work as a union electrician, her initial forays into local politics, and some of the work and activities she’s been involved in over the years. Desmet reveals the unfolding of how the Third Thursday street festival came about and how it comes together every 3rd Thursday from May through September.

It is through softball that De Smet found her way into local politics and community activism.

Interview recorded on March 12, 2020.

Musical theme: “Cascades” Podington Bear, Soundofpicture.com

