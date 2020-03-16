Paul Menard, pictured left, with the girls’ soccer coach in his village in El Salvador.

When Paul started his journey with the United States Peace Corps, in 2000, he had no inkling how much he would enjoy the work involved in being a Peace Corps Volunteer and the lifestyle he would enjoy for over a decade and a half. Twenty years after his first tour in El Salvador, we discuss his experiences in five very different countries working in Agroforestry, Health and Community Development. Through his stories we learn how he became an effective Peace Corps Volunteer making an impact on individuals, groups and landscapes.







Top (L-R): Paul’s house in Romania, scene from HIV/AIDS awareness film in Namibia, Paul’s solar oven in Namibia.

Bottom: Girl’s soccer team in Burkina Faso.







Roma dance troupe and Paul’s demo garden next to the washing well.



If you want to find out more about Paul’s experiences, check out his blogs.

Paul’s Romanian blog and Paul’s Namibian blog

Interview recorded on February 24, 2020. Musical theme: “Cascades” Podington Bear, Soundofpicture.com

