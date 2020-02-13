UConn Holds Spring Involvement Fair

The Spring Involvement Fair was held in Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday, February 4th. The event featured over 400 student organizations from across campus. There was a club for every interest, from horror movies to ballroom dance to planning a hackathon. The Involvement Fair lasted from 2 to 7 pm. Students were encouraged to peruse the multitude of clubs that stretched across both levels of Gampel. UConn’s Involvement Fairs are held twice a year, at the beginning of each semester.

All photos taken by Grace McFadden. Be sure to click on them to view them in their best quality.

