Below is a tentative schedule for the Spring 2020 Studio Sessions at WHUS. This year, sessions will be held roughly once a week, every Friday at 2pm in our Big Room. We hope you’ll tune in, whether it’s on 91.7 FM or on our web stream at fm.whus.org!

Date Artist Genre 2/7/2020 Chloe Belle & IBN Singer/Songwriter/Rap 2/21/2020 The Commentary Funk 2/28/2020 Hush Club Psychedelic Rock 3/6/2020 Righteous Continental Blues Rock 3/27/2020 Space Junk is Forever Instrumental 4/17/2020 Nautical Term Prog Rock 4/24/2020 Hooze Gohnsoh? Prog Rock

Questions? Shoot an email to audio@whus.org for more information.