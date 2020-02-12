Below is a tentative schedule for the Spring 2020 Studio Sessions at WHUS. This year, sessions will be held roughly once a week, every Friday at 2pm in our Big Room. We hope you’ll tune in, whether it’s on 91.7 FM or on our web stream at fm.whus.org!
|Date
|Artist
|Genre
|2/7/2020
|Chloe Belle & IBN
|Singer/Songwriter/Rap
|2/21/2020
|The Commentary
|Funk
|2/28/2020
|Hush Club
|Psychedelic Rock
|3/6/2020
|Righteous Continental
|Blues Rock
|3/27/2020
|Space Junk is Forever
|Instrumental
|4/17/2020
|Nautical Term
|Prog Rock
|4/24/2020
|Hooze Gohnsoh?
|Prog Rock
Questions? Shoot an email to audio@whus.org for more information.
Leave a Reply