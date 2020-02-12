Below is a tentative schedule for the Spring 2020 Studio Sessions at WHUS. This year, sessions will be held roughly once a week, every Friday at 2pm in our Big Room. We hope you’ll tune in, whether it’s on 91.7 FM or on our web stream at fm.whus.org!

DateArtistGenre
2/7/2020Chloe Belle & IBNSinger/Songwriter/Rap
2/21/2020The CommentaryFunk
2/28/2020Hush ClubPsychedelic Rock
3/6/2020Righteous ContinentalBlues Rock
3/27/2020Space Junk is ForeverInstrumental
4/17/2020Nautical TermProg Rock
4/24/2020Hooze Gohnsoh?Prog Rock

Questions? Shoot an email to audio@whus.org for more information.

