Here are some new, FCC-approved tunes to play on your radio show this week! Find them on MegaSeg under the “New Spins” category.
- Automatic — Too Much Money; Calling it; Signal
- blink-182 — Blame It On My Youth; Generational Divide; Happy Days
- Fix — Runaround; Chasing Shadows; City Lights
- girl in red — summer depression; bad idea!; dead girl in the pool.
- Liam Gallagher — Shockwave; Why Me? Why Not.; The River
- Rituals of Mine — BURST; HEAVYWEIGHT
- sir Was — Deployed; No Giving Up; The Sun Will Shine
- Temples — Hot Motion; You’re Either On Something; Holy Horses
- The New Pornographers — You’ll Need A New Backseat Driver; The Surprise Knock; Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile
Leave a Reply