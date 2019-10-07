Here are some new, FCC-approved tunes to play on your radio show this week! Find them on MegaSeg under the “New Spins” category.

  1. Automatic — Too Much Money; Calling it; Signal
  2. blink-182 — Blame It On My Youth; Generational Divide; Happy Days
  3. Fix — Runaround; Chasing Shadows; City Lights
  4. girl in red — summer depression; bad idea!; dead girl in the pool.
  5. Liam Gallagher — Shockwave; Why Me? Why Not.; The River
  6. Rituals of Mine — BURST; HEAVYWEIGHT
  7. sir Was — Deployed; No Giving Up; The Sun Will Shine
  8. Temples — Hot Motion; You’re Either On Something; Holy Horses
  9. The New Pornographers — You’ll Need A New Backseat Driver; The Surprise Knock; Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile

