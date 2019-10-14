This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 11, 2019.

For the news, we covered the Mansfield town manager resigning due to allegations of racist remarks, President Katsouleas announcing the Connecticut Commitment program at his inauguration, and the sit-in at Gulley Hall organized by UConn’s Fridays for Future chapter.

Our featured news package this week covers the new poster campaign started by the Rainbow Center that hopes to inform and educate the UConn Community about how to properly use and ask for someone’s pronouns, produced by WHUS Correspondent Dharani Rangthale.

This episode was produced by Kara Murray and hosted by Shira Tall.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

