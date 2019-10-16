This episode includes interviews that were collected from UConn alumni and members of the New Left student organization, Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at a Woodstock 50th anniversary celebration this summer hosted by guest curator of Day-glo & Napalm, George Jacobi. These interviews were recorded on August 17th, 2019 with Larry Smyle and Jeffrey Thomas as well as August 19th, 2019 with Ellie Goldstein Erickson. Featuring spliced selections with the subject’s voices as they appeared in the 1969 documentary Diary of a Student Revolution, their activism resonates as unabashed and full of purpose. The reflections given in 2019, now 50 years on, demonstrate the commitment to beliefs that many students turned on to during the War in Vietnam as campuses across the country became battlegrounds for political and cultural change.

logo by Melica Bloom