This episode continues our discussion around the late 1960s and the ongoing reflections from 50 years ago to Woodstock, Vietnam and cultural change. I am joined by Phd candidate Danielle Dumaine from the UConn History Department to discuss her dissertation research on poet Diane di Prima’s diaries held at the Archives & Special Collections and her overlap with LSD guru Timothy Leary at his commune in Millbrook, New York from 1966 to 1967.

Featured Collections

Diane di Prima Papers

Featured Audio

The Psychedelic Experience: Readings from a Manual based on the Tibetan Book of the Dead. Leary, Metzner, and Alpert (Broadside Records, 1966).

Logo by Melica Bloom