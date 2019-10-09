This episode continues our discussion around the late 1960s and the ongoing reflections from 50 years ago to Woodstock, Vietnam and cultural change. I am joined by Phd candidate Danielle Dumaine from the UConn History Department to discuss her dissertation research on poet Diane di Prima’s diaries held at the Archives & Special Collections and her overlap with LSD guru Timothy Leary at his commune in Millbrook, New York from 1966 to 1967.
The Psychedelic Experience: Readings from a Manual based on the Tibetan Book of the Dead. Leary, Metzner, and Alpert (Broadside Records, 1966).
