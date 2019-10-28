October 23rd 2019 Bicycle Talk Episode 173 Ron’s Rant: Let’s educate the consumers: Why the bike shop?

On a positive side: 48 Universities get the Bike Friendly thumbs up: The maintenance minute: As the season winds down for many, it’s about to begin for others. Dressing for the cold weather:

This from a road bike enthusiast. Content: Eddy Merckx suffers head injury in fall. On the political front, Taiwan imports increase. Lots of talk about ebikes. All about legislation and the growing importance of these vehicles. Events Calendar.