Guest Curator, George Jacobi and Chris Malis join me for a conversation about the UConn Archives exhibition Day-Glo & Napalm: UConn 1967-1971. As UConn alumni, and Woodstock audience members, George and Chris discuss the exhibition, their student days at UConn 50 years ago, the music, the attitudes, and the perspectives they hold about the times on this anniversary. This exhibition is open to the public August 5 – October 25, 2019 at the UConn Archives in the Thomas J. Dodd Research Center, University of Connecticut.

Featured Audio

Jefferson Airplane – Crown of Creation

The Fugs – Four Minutes to Midnight

Featured Collections

Alternative Press Collection

Howard Goldbaum Papers

University of Connecticut Photograph Collection

Logo by Melica Bloom