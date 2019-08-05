July 24th Bicycle Talk Episode 162

Dirt road complaints. Complaints about dirt roads on road bike rides. On a positive side: Ron praises Fran and others for stopping their ride and helping a cyclist in need. Maintenance Minute: Check your bike for the big ride you are signed up for before arriving. Week 3 Tour de France. So much happening. Best TDF in decades. Listener, Pete Salomone shares information on the Erie Canalway trail offering suggestions to others on how to approach your local officials about rail trails and commerce. Events Calendar.