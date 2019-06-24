June 19th Bicycle Talk Episode 157

Ron’s Rant:Where’s my bike lane? Do you have a critical intersection a section of road that needs attention? What are you doing about it in your community? On a positive side: Spring flowers! Smelling and seeing the sights by bicycle. The maintenance minute: It’s June: Checking your tires.Special Guests!

Jed Kornbluh & Jeremy Brazeal creators of the cycling podcast, Marginal Groans, A Cycling Podcast First time experience riding a bicycle: Jed and Jeremy relate their introduction to the world of bicycles

Format: My story and relationship to Jeremy, Love and attachment to bicycles. Where you came from and where you are today? The podcast, inspiration and design. Where to find it? Cyclocross? Events Calendar.

