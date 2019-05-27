May 22nd Bicycle Talk Episode 153. Ron’s Rant: Memorial Day Weekend! Watch for that bike and Cyclist please obey the laws and send a positive message. Positive Side: The top ten fittest cities in the US. Maintenance Minute: Inspect those tires often. Check your rim strips annually. Show Content Local NEMBA group promoting lots of mountain bike events. Still May and still bike month. Shout out to Mike from Eastford for great show on cycling and autonomous vehicles. More feedback on the subject. It’s the Giro! New Pro women’s stage race to rival the Tour de France. Tour of California wrap up. Local events.