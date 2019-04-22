This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on April 19, 2019.

For the news, we covered the cancellation of artist Sean Kingston from SUBOG’s annual spring music festival, UCONNIC, Turning Point USA’s Campus Clash event, and a UConn professor resigning after an inquiry about a sexual relationship with an undergraduate student arose.

Our featured news package is an excerpt of an in-depth feature covering the efforts of creating a Middle Eastern Cultural Center on campus by the Middle Eastern Student Association (MESA), produced by WHUS reporter, Maria Shah.

UConn student Geoff Horvath sat in the studio with us to talk about the first Game of Thrones episode of its last season (spoiler alert).

This episode was produced by Daniela Doncel and hosted by LJ Karam.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

