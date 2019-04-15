This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on April 12, 2019.

For the news, we covered the announcement of Priyanka Thakkar and Manny Chinyumba as President and Vice President of USG, the proposed merger of Mansfield’s three elementary schools, founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaking at UConn, and students receiving their lab work results through an online portal.

UConn students and fellow Husky Nation News hosts Kara Murray and Ally Urban sat in the studio to talk about professors, throwback movies and songs, and Hogwarts houses.

This episode was produced by Kara Murray and hosted by Jareliz Diaz.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

