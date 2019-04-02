This episode features a conversation with Wahib, a visiting student from Algeria through UConn’s Global Affairs SUSI program. Wahib hosts an online radio program called Algerian Black Pearl and is interested in modes of communication and political discourse. The advisor for the SUSI program, Jack Barry, joins to talk about the importance of international exchange and the value of historical sites and archives for education. Every semester I have the good fortune to tour this group through the Archives and show them records that are not easily accessible relating to human rights from their home countries.

Laurie S. Wiseberg and Harry Scoble Human Rights Internet Collection

