On Thursday nights from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the University of Connecticut Tap Club can be heard practicing all throughout the third floor of the Student Union.



Not to be confused with the UConn Tap Team, Tap Club is open to students of all skill levels with no tryouts necessary to join. During the fall semester, the first half hour of practice is known as “Beginner Tap,” where anyone who has never tapped before or would like to brush up on their skills can learn basic moves and steps.



The remainder of practice is then devoted to learning choreography. Any member can choreograph to a song of their choice, regardless of their amount of experience or their grade.

Junior Katie Marble demonstrates a dance (Photo: Ally Urban)

Freshman Rachel Boislard was looking for a more casual way to tap after competing in it for years, and found the low-pressure environment of the club to be a welcome change of pace.



“I love it,” Boislard said. “I like the people here a lot too. It’s really fun and low-key, which I really enjoy.”



Boislard is also choreographing a dance for the annual spring showcase, an event that is free to both UConn students and the general public. It gives the club members a chance to show their friends and families what they have learned as well as create their own dances.



The showcase has a different theme each year, with 2019’s being “Music Icons” and featuring numbers to songs by Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and Billy Joel to name a few. In years past, there have also been performances from other dance groups on campus, such as Irish Step Dance and Alima.

The group practices for their annual spring showcase (Photo: Ally Urban)

Club President Patricia Alfonso had one word for those who are interested in tap but have never done it before: join.



“Come see what we’re all about,” Alfonso said. “My first semester on campus, I only came to every other meeting, [but] my love of the club and tap grew [. . .] and now I can’t imagine missing a minute of tap club.”



The 2019 Tap Club Showcase will take place on Sunday, March 31, at 1 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom.