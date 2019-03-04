This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on March 1, 2019.

For the news, we covered HuskyThon’s record-breaking funds raised of over $1 million, a new UConn bus tracking app, parking problems in Storrs Center and basketball legend Ray Allen visiting Storrs.

Our featured news package is an excerpt of our UConn spotlight of the UConn literary magazine, Long River Review, brought to us by WHUS reporter Katherine Sypher.

UConn student Harrison Zraly joined us in the studio to talk about the Jonas Brothers reunion, the origins of the Daily Digest and other popular TV shows.

This episode was hosted by LJ Karam and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

