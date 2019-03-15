Author, Photojournalist and Associate Professor Scott Wallace at UConn’s School of Journalism, joins me for a conversation about his exhibition In the Crosshairs: Dispatches from Central America, 1983-1990, which was on display February 15 – March 15, 2019 in the Thomas J. Dodd Research Center at the UConn Storrs campus. This exhibition featured Scott’s photography, audio and written reportage during his time in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Guatemala as a foreign correspondent for CBS news. Scott’s interest in photography, his place as a journalist and his continued interest in evolving stories from colonialism to immigration and the environment make the American role in Central America all the more relevant to today.

Featured Audio:

In the Crosshairs: Dispatches from Central America, 1983-1990 VIDEO

