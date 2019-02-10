Statue Chat Episode #1: Why Award Shows Matter Andrew Smith February 10, 2019 Entertainment, Featured, Podcasts, Talk In this first episode I throw down a brief history of the academy awards and lay out my thesis: representation in movies is important, and how we reward movies for what they represent is a key way to analyze where we are as a culture. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
