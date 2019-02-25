This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on February 22, 2019.

For the news, we covered students’ reactions to President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration, mandatory student fees for the new Storrs-campus recreation center, UConn political student groups reacting to Governor Ned Lamont’s tax proposal, the death of Former UConn fire department lieutenant Heidi Vaughan, a student’s concern with other students distracting her service dog, and the name of the class of the 2019 senior scoop.

Our featured news package is an excerpt of our interview with the first UConn graduate to become a driver for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

WHUS members Ally Urban and Daniela Doncel joined us in the studio to talk in Spanish on our show for the first time. We also talk about learning languages in the household and life after graduation.

This episode was hosted by Jareliz Diaz and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

