Play

This episode features a conversation with Thomas Lawrence Long, Associate Professor in Residence in the UConn School of Nursing and curator of the Dolan Collection of Nursing History. Tom provides insight to the history of LGBTQ AIDS activism during the 1980s and 90s where direct action by groups like ACT UP drove change in the fight for treatment. As curator of the Dolan Collection, his use of archives and history has informed his research and exhibitions like the featured at UConn on the 35th anniversary of the AIDS outbreak.

Featured Tracks

Larry Kramer on the National Institutes of Health, Hartford, Connecticut 1993.

Featured Collections

Alternative Press Collection

Dolan Collection of Nursing History

Logo by Melica Bloom

No More Stories

About The Author

Graham Stinnett

Graham is an Archivist overseeing the Human Rights and Alternative Press Collections at the UConn Library, Archives & Special Collections. His work focuses on the archivist as activist and expanding access to archives for a diverse audience. His personal interests deal with settler colonialism in antebellum Kansas Territory and Civil War memory.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.