This episode features a conversation with Thomas Lawrence Long, Associate Professor in Residence in the UConn School of Nursing and curator of the Dolan Collection of Nursing History. Tom provides insight to the history of LGBTQ AIDS activism during the 1980s and 90s where direct action by groups like ACT UP drove change in the fight for treatment. As curator of the Dolan Collection, his use of archives and history has informed his research and exhibitions like the featured at UConn on the 35th anniversary of the AIDS outbreak.

Featured Tracks

Larry Kramer on the National Institutes of Health, Hartford, Connecticut 1993.

Featured Collections

Alternative Press Collection

Dolan Collection of Nursing History

Logo by Melica Bloom