This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 26, 2018.

For the news, we covered Former FBI Director James Comey visiting UConn, the preservation of UConn’s 4,000 acres of land, the benefits of Pet Therapy, Mansfield community complaints on off-campus UConn students, the new Fire Chief of UConn’s fire department and a new FASFA mobile app.

Vice President of the UConn College Democrats Max Seifert joined us in the studio to talk about Comey’s visit.

This episode was hosted by Sarah Al-Arshani and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.