This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on October 19, 2018.

For the news, we covered the Rainbow Center’s celebration of National Coming Out Day, the benefit of mobile fitness apps, a new Arabic and Islamic Civilizations major and Farmhouse Crepes one year anniversary.

Study abroad student from Northern Ireland Matt Vaughan joined us in the studio this week. We talked about why he chose to study at UConn, his research, and robotic milking devices for cows.

This episode was hosted by LJ Karam and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.