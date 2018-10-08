HHE #57: DROGAS WAVE by Lupe Fiasco and New BROCKHAMPTON Kyle French October 8, 2018 Album Review, Albums You Might Hear This Week, Featured, Music, Music Announcements, Podcasts, Songs You Might Hear This Week, Talk, The Hip Hop Enthusiast Breakdown of new hip hop albums DROGAS WAVE by Lupe Fiasco and Iridescence by BROCKHAMPTON, a powerful West Coast pairing brings us Song of the Week, and we look forward to what’s coming out next! (Recorded October 6th) Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Leave a Reply