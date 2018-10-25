This episode features a discussion with Hartford activist, author, and public historian Steve Thornton of the Shoeleather History Project about people’s history and the meaningful impact that largely unrecorded events and individuals have left on the landscape. Thankfully, the archives contains Steve’s papers which document labor activism, anti-apartheid and Irish solidarity struggles as well as the resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan in 1980s Connecticut and the anti-racist organizing against it.

Featured Tracks

Pete Seeger – How About You?

Si Kahn – They All Sang Bread and Roses

Featured Collections

Alternative Press Collection

Stephen Thornton Papers

Miriam Butterworth Papers

Logo by Melica Bloom