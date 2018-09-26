HHE #55: Joey Purp, $uicide Boy$, and Kanye Craziness Kyle French September 26, 2018 Album Review, Albums You Might Hear This Week, Featured, Music, Music Announcements, Podcasts, Songs You Might Hear This Week, Talk, The Hip Hop Enthusiast Album discussions on “QUARTERTHING” by Joey Purp and “I Want To Die In New Orleans” by $uicide Boy$, Frank Ocean legal dispute with Travis Scott, Kanye makes headlines again, and a hot new single from J.I.D.! (Recorded September 21st) Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
