Ron is away being trained about Solar, so I guest hosted, and had a guest! First I talked about those folks that ride off the front, string out the ride and stress out the slower riders. Then, the Tour de France current standings and how Chris Froome was cleared of wrongdoing and is in the race! For maintenance, all about a Special Tire Casing Patch. Then, my awesome guest: Don Curtis, who is doing CT Ride 4 Our Lives to benefit #marchforourlives! He’s riding from Mansfield to do the Hopkins Vineyard Triathlon at Lake Waramaug in New Preston, CT, an 80 mile ride the day before and 80 miles the day after, and his son is driving the support vehicle! People can donate in support at https://actionnetwork.org/fundraising/ct-ride-for-our-lives?source=direct_link. Great discussion about the ride and also the issues around gun control.