Bicycle Talk Episode 105

Bicycle Talk: June 27th 2018

Ron’s Rant: Autonomous Vehicles and Vulnerable users. How do you feel about riding on the roads with self driving vehicles? Positive side: Fran’s Ride out on the Cape during last Wednesdays show and the Lime Bikes in Hartford. Mechanical minute: Pant cuffs and Bicycle chains, what to do? Discussion on last episode 104’s rant. Lots of listeners feedback! Ron Congratulates the new National Road Champions. An update on the Lime Bike program in Hartford, CT. Lots of discussion and information on Autonomous vehicles and the future safety of vulnerable users (pedestrians and cyclists alike). Are we ready for this yet? And finally, what to do when that traffic signal refuses to recognize you as a vehicle?