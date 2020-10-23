Mischief After Dark will be a 3-part virtual event for Fall 2020! Starting on October 24th, WHUS will be hosting a series of online, Halloween themed events open to UConn students and the surrounding community.

Events include:

October 24th 8PM: live stream concert and interview with New Haven musician Chad Browne-Springer. Tune in on the WHUS Youtube channel.

October 27th 9PM: “Night of the Living Dead” movie watch party (stick around for an exciting announcement at the end). More details to come.