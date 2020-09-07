The Diversity & Inclusion Committee enables WHUS to spend more time on its efforts toward creating a more inclusive and open environment for community members and students. The public meetings allow for feedback and provide an opportunity for the UConn community to voice their concerns and ideas of how to make WHUS a better place for all. The committee was formed in July 2020 and has since committed to providing a platform to uplift and empower both our local and UConn community.

The first Diversity & Inclusion Committee meeting will be held on September 14th at 6:30pm over Google Meet. The meeting is open to UConn students, faculty, and the surrounding community.

Meeting Link: TBD