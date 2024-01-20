WHUS’ annual Battle of the Bands is here! The event will take place February 3rd 2024, in the Student Union Ballroom, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., and the show starting at 6:30 p.m. Bands The Jawns, Basement Camp, Overlöded, Ruby Leftstep, The Sauce, and Dying Under The Influence will be performing.
The event is for ages 18+. Students must bring valid ID, including a UConn ID, for free entry. Non-UConn attendees must pay a $5 entry fee and present valid ID.
Please contact Sophia Curran at events@whus.org with any questions.