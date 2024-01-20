WHUS’ 2024 Battle of the Bands will be on February 3rd

WHUS’ 2024 Battle of the Bands will be on February 3rd

WHUS’ annual Battle of the Bands is here! The event will take place February 3rd 2024, in the Student Union Ballroom, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., and the show starting at 6:30 p.m. Bands The Jawns, Basement Camp, Overlöded, Ruby Leftstep, The Sauce, and Dying Under The Influence will be performing.

The event is for ages 18+. Students must bring valid ID, including a UConn ID, for free entry. Non-UConn attendees must pay a $5 entry fee and present valid ID.

Please contact Sophia Curran at events@whus.org with any questions.