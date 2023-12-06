Join us tomorrow at the William Benton Museum’s First Thursday where we’ll be hosting a holiday-themed DJ set! Take part in the festive spirit as we play your favorite winter hits, and get creative by making a heartfelt card for a loved one. Therapy dogs will also be present to add an extra dose of joy to the occasion. Don’t miss out on this delightful evening of music, crafting, and furry companionship!

The Benton will also be hosting 15-30 minute open mics sessions in the Beanery Cafe. The sign up sheet is current at the front desk of the museum or email at benton@uconn.edu if interested.