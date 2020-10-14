Last Thursday night, WHUS Radio held a free, live concert exclusively for University of Connecticut students on Sherman Field featuring three local bands.

Mandala, Zebvlon and Two Headed Girl all put on a socially distanced show for around 50 students with Bootstrap and Wukong hosting a pre-show DJ set. To ensure a safe experience for all, spots were marked over 15 feet apart from one another allowing two people to occupy each designated space on the turf. Attendees were required to wear masks or cloth coverings at all times throughout the concert.

Check out some of the performance photographs taken by WHUS’s own Rita Plante and Casey Wheeler!