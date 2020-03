Starting Friday, March 13, at 6 p.m., WHUS will suspend all live broadcasts as part of the University of Connecticut’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, or coronavirus. The university will be shut down for the next three weeks.

All current DJs will not be able to broadcast their shows until the Student Union re-opens. WHUS will remain on automation only until then.

Any further changes will be posted to our Facebook, Instagram, and website.