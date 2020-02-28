Latino culture is growing internationally, and 2020 has already carried significant milestones for its music. Last month, Rosalía won a Grammy for the best Latino Album. Shakira, JLo, Bad Bunny and J Balvin gave an energetic halftime performance at Super Bowl LIV. With this increasing popularity, I’ve made it a mission to discover new tracks and leave Spain with a trendy playlist. Here are a few of my finds!



Alocao – Omar Montes, Bad Gyal

Contando Lunares – Don Patricio, Cruz Cafuné

Juro Que – Rosalía

Se Iluminaba – Fred De Palma, Ana Mena

Me Gusta – Shakira, Anuel AA

Boomshakalaka – Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike



Photo: Jeremy Weingarten

A few friends from the US visited me this week, and I took them the arguably best view of Granada: Mirador de San Nicolas. We arrived precisely at 6:30 PM to watch the spectacular atardecer (sunset) from the top of the hill.



As the sun departed, it cast a radiant orange glow over the snow-capped Sierra Nevada mountains, Alhambra palace and famous Sacromonte neighborhood. This wasn’t my first sunset out here, but the warm tint and peaceful ambiance made this city feel even more homely.



An interesting piece of trivia: Bill Clinton came to this exact spot during his days at Oxford and called it “the most beautiful sunset in the world.” This mirador sits on the highest peak of the Albaicín, a historic Moorish neighborhood. The 20-minute hike up the narrow, cobblestone streets is taxing but so worth it for this gorgeous view!



Photo: Mukund Desibhatla

After the sunset, we found an authentic Moroccan restaurant in the heart of Albaicín. Before entering, we passed by an Arabian perfumery and a street guitarist. We were seated in a traditional room with embroidered pillows and other aesthetic decors. I ordered the vegetable couscous, garnished with rich dates and toasted nuts. Every bite melted in my mouth and my friends enjoyed their dishes as well.



I am grateful for Granada’s diversity and acceptance of its Moorish and contemporary urban culture. Even when I pass by the magnificent architecture of the Alhambra en route to tapas bars, I am still stunned by the multicultural exposure in this small town.



Photo: Mukund Desibhatla

As an avid skier, I could not resist traveling to the Sierra Nevada again! This trip was exceptional as I took a rope tow to one of the highest peaks of the resort. Beyond the immediate slopes, I admired the vast view of the Mediterranean Sea and the African coast.



Granada has proved again to be a travel destination for the views, but I have also pushed to participate in more city-wide activities. Last week, I attended an Aeropress coffee taller (workshop) at Dulcimena. The Spanish instruction was difficult to follow, but I absolutely enjoyed the sampling beans of different origins and working the Aeropress itself.



Another taller I’ve checked off is salsa dancing! I went to Entresuelo by the Catedral with some friends to learn basic steps, and I was lucky to learn some meringue too! Granada leaves me with wonder and fuel to try new things. As I dive deeper into the program, I realize the value of living here over visiting.

Photo: Gianna Michaelson

A final note – a recent visit to Sevilla resulted in a stunning pic by the Guadalquivir River. Can’t wait to share more with y’all soon! ¡Luego, ciao!